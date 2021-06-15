Stepping into his new role just days before the back-to-back return of two of Emporia's largest events, LeLan Dains has certainly hit the ground running at the Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Dains, who took over as the director of Visit Emporia on April 19, has been thinking of new ways to engage people coming into the community during large-scale events. And with a growing list of sports and cultural events returning to Emporia and Lyon County, he said it's an exciting time to start welcoming people back to the area.
"I'm excited about expanding our horizon, Dains said. "Emporia should not think small. We're not a large city in terms of population, but we're large in reputation and I think it's high time we start to recognize the value that we have to offer. There's a lot of reasons why people should want to come be a part of what we're doing here and come and check it out first hand. It's very exciting."
After more than 10 years as the events manager for Unbound Gravel — a race that started with just 34 gravel enthusiasts its first year and now attracts thousands of cyclists from around the world — Dains knows all about excitement and exactly what Emporia has to offer.
And he has a number of ideas on how to make sure everyone else knows, too.
"It runs the gamut from event logistics to that recognition and welcoming piece to activation," Dains said. "Right now, technically most residential areas are not zoned appropriately for [Airbnb], but the city is actively engaged in, by this August, to change some ordinances that would allow for homeowners to [operate]," he said.
Dains said this is important because Airbnb hosts classified as lodging of three guest bedrooms or more would allow the city and state to collect transient guest taxes. While fewer rooms would not trigger that tax, he said it does keep those guests in town, visiting local restaurants and enjoying community amenities.
He would also like to see the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitor's Bureau be more actively involved in clean-up efforts post-Unbound Gravel. Having been behind the scenes for more than 10 years, Dains said he knows how exhausted all of the staff and volunteers are after the event.
Now, having been on the other side of the event, he believes his office can be more involved.
"If it's our job, to greet and welcome these folks is the host, I think it's also a part of our obligation to assist them to clean up process," he said. "I want to engage not only Emporia and Lyon County, but all of the communities that go. This is far beyond residents of any one community, or any singular event like the bike race; this is about keeping this entire Flint Hills region that we love so much and that people come here and visit for many reasons, clean and attractive, which is one of the primary reasons people love the Flint Hills so much."
Dains said he would like to reach out to youth-led groups, such as the Kansas NICA and area 4-H clubs and more.
Dains also sees opportunities in partnering more with the Lyon County Fairgrounds for lodging. While the fairgrounds has allowed camping for several years, it has become a more popular option recently. This year, Unbound Gravel even brought in mobile trailer units similar to mobile dormitories with showers and the works.
"The fairgrounds is becoming a really attractive place to stay even if all you have with you is an air mattress," he said. "If you're willing to camp and don't want to bring all this stuff, now there's a growing captive audience out at the fairgrounds."
Dains sees an opportunity for more events, bonfires similar to the Dynamic Discs Open's annual celebration, concerts and festivals.
"The sky's the limit," he said.
And looking beyond the cornerstone sporting events, Dains sees growing opportunities in cultural events celebrating diversity. With the inaugural Pride and Juneteenth celebrations both set for Saturday, he said he sees the potential for both events to grow and become mainstays in the community.
"These two new events that are happening [this week] are every bit as exciting from a cultural and diversification perspective," he said. "I'm very proud of Emporia and the groups that are behind the events and bringing those forward. We certainly want to be a partner and an advocate for lifting those up and celebrating those activities as much as we would a Cinco de Mayo or Dia de los Muertos. The sporting events are what they are. Across the board, sports is what gets a lot of attention. America definitely loves their sporting events, but I'd love to see those cultural activities elevated to a similar stature as well."
Not that Dains isn't looking forward to the new pickleball courts.
"I'm anxious for the completion of the courts," he said. "We are well-positioned to attract a sizable pickleball tournament, so I'd like to see something like that happen."
And there's also potential, perhaps, for Emporia to become a stopping point in an upcoming cross-country gravel route that would take cyclists from Mexico to Canada through the heartland — with Emporia smack dab in the middle.
"Emporia is basically the geographical center of the route and I think it'll just further cement Emporia as the gravel capital of the world," he said. "I have some statewide initiatives that I'm really looking forward to promote gravel and disc golf a little bit better. If the whole region is lifting gravel up, it just puts us in a more prominent position to continue being the capital. It's exciting. It's very exciting."
