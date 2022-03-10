It may not be an Olympic sport, but Emporia’s Steven Zerr now has a big award for his work with ice.
“It’s something very special and very prestigious,” he said. “I’m only the fourth recipient of this award.”
Zerr was named the 2022 Ice House Owner of the Year by the Ice House Owners Association during its February convention in Nashville.
Zerr operates the two Twice the Ice self-service locations in Emporia. He recently sold a third in Council Grove.
But Zerr realizes that’s not why he received the award. It was mostly for his work with the association board of directors.
“Their finances were totally in disarray,” he said this week. “The way the business was set up, it was not legal in many manners.”
By “not legal,” Zerr meant that the bylaws opened the door for disputes about financial control.
Zerr became treasurer four years ago and began changing that. He “started at the top” to reorganize the association. Among other things, it’s now registered in Kansas instead of Georgia.
Zerr coordinated this year’s national convention in Nashville. Other board members chose him for the award while he was away from meetings due to shoulder surgery. It left him shocked.
“I told them that I was very proud to be living the American dream,” Zerr said, “to have the opportunity to start and operate a business from scratch in the greatest country in the world.”
About 360 owners run 2,800 self-service ice houses across the U.S. Zerr recommends them for people seeking an independent business opportunity with little regulation and taxation.
“People stand in line in the summer buying ice and they think, ‘This guy’s making money by the wagon load,’” Zerr said.
But they overlook the rest of the year. Zerr has to pay rent and perform maintenance on his machines year-round. And what if someone needs ice for a January party?
“It takes some special tricks to keep them operating when it’s cold,” Zerr said. “Our record is selling ice and water at 13 degrees below zero.”
Turning the machines off for winter can cause expensive damage. So Zerr developed a 45-minute “cold weather preparation and operation” class for other owners, especially those in Southern states.
“My dad raised me to be part MacGyver and part engineer,” Zerr said. “I’ve become a leader by sharing good knowledge with people.”
But he admitted that parts for the machines are in short supply right now. Some of them have to be imported by the association’s manufacturing arm in south Georgia.
After about nine years in business as Rockin Z Ice, Zerr is thinking about expanding beyond ice machines. He hopes to invest in other ways in Emporia.
“My wife and I love this community,” Zerr said. “We moved here three years ago and bought a nice home, and we’re settled.”
