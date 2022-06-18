The city of Emporia said more reroutes are coming as work continues on the 12th Avenue waterline project.
Starting the week of June 20, the waterline contractor will be closing the south leg of Chestnut Street at the 12th Avenue intersection. The closure is expected to last one week, weather permitting.
The city said westbound traffic will still continue through the intersection and make right turns north onto Chestnut Street. Twelfth Avenue between Grand and Lincoln streets will be reopened to traffic in both directions.
The city said the an intersection closure at Chestnut Street and 12th Avenue will follow after the construction within the south leg of Chestnut Street and 12th Avenue intersection work is complete.
