Buying your dream home is one of the biggest decisions you will make in your life. ESB Financial is here to help, whether you are thinking about refinancing or you are looking to purchase a new home. To make the mortgage process streamlined and give you peace of mind, below is a list of items your lender might need to move forward in helping you buy your dream home.
Checklist of needed documents for a mortgage
Your mortgage lender wants to make sure the home fits you financially. A mortgage application will typically require the following documentation:
Income and employment
Assets / Debts
Credit history
Identity
Rental or Mortgage payment history
Other pertinent information such as divorce, bankruptcy, or gift funds
The first step when applying for a mortgage is to complete the Uniform Residential Loan Application (URLA). ESB Financial makes this easy to complete online. This application, which asks for personal and financial details, including full details of your assets, will help your lender determine if you are eligible to buy a home.
Income and Employment
Second, your lender will request documents to confirm that you can pay back the amount you want to borrow. They look for “stability and consistency”. Your proof of income will be provided by the last two years W-2 forms, 30 days’ pay stubs, and last two years income tax returns. If self-employed you will need to provide your business and personal income tax returns, signed profit and loss statement, and a list of all business debts.
Assets / Debts
Next, they will check your debt obligations to calculate your debt-to-income ratio. Your lender will ask for two months of bank statements (explanations on any large deposits), recent 401k /IRA/stock investment statements, every page, even if it is blank. If you have received a gift, a gift letter, proof of receipt and availability from the donor will be needed.
Credit
Lastly, having your credit checked is a big part of applying for a mortgage. With your permission, your lender will pull your credit report to review for any late payments, collections and judgments. Letters of explanation may be requested for the derogatory items. A person’s credit score can affect the interest rate they ultimately qualify for. Generally, having a higher credit score will mean getting a lower interest rate.
Additional Documents Needed
Fully executed purchase contract (signed by all parties)
Homeowners insurance info (name and phone # of insurance agent)
Divorce decree (if applicable) to show if a client pays or receives child support or alimony
Bankruptcy or foreclosure documents (if applicable)
Government-Issued photo ID, green card, employment authorization document or VISA
Each borrower is unique and this list does not encompass everything that might be required
In conclusion, you should go through this checklist, gather each document and start organizing the files to be ready when you start the mortgage process. ESB Financial encourages potential homeowners to be fully pre-approved with a local, experienced lender prior to starting the home buying process.
Finding and buying your dream home doesn’t have to be stressful. Being organized and prepared from the start will result in overall peace of mind when it comes to buying a home. A local realtor is your best resource when starting to shop for a home.
You deserve the Best Home Loan Experts in the Flint Hills and ESB Financial is your “one-stop-shop” for financing and servicing through the life of your loan…in person or electronically…your choice!
Call now for fast pre-qualifications. ESB Financial helps you achieve your dreams!
