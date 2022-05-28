Road construction on West Sixth Ave. is not only giving Emporia drivers a headache, it’s also affecting local businesses.
The construction, which began on March 28, is on the Sixth Ave waterline. In a statement, the city said the waterline had multiple leaks and breaks in need of repair, and that the repairs will provide a more reliable service for those connected to the main line.
Will Spencer, and his mother Carol Spencer, of Nature’s Paradise, a health food store at 1511 W Sixth Ave.. say their business has suffered a significant loss since the start of the construction.
“Traffic is, you know, gone way down especially when the police officers started pulling people over issuing tickets which that’s affected many, many people in town. So, people are avoiding this area at all costs,” Will Spencer said.
Carol Spencer said the business owners were not notified of the construction until after the cones had shown up and they reached out to the city. By then, the Spencers had stocked up their store as usual and were not prepared for the dwindling sales as customers began avoiding the street.
“I think people don’t realize that when you take away as much revenue as they have because of this, then it is a trickle-down effect I mean, it makes, you know, our buying power goes down, our employment goes down, it’s all just affected in that way. I mean everybody’s kinda, you know, still surviving after COVID, and then we get to rolling, and now this,” Carol Spencer said.
Other businesses along Sixth Ave. have faced the same problems.
Alvaro Perez of Gustoso, which has a location at 1520 W Sixth Ave.., as well as a traveling food truck, says his restaurant has been heavily affected by the sudden construction. “People avoid Sixth Ave. because of the traffic,” Perez said. “I still have to pay my rent, sales tax, my employees, bills, water, internet; it doesn’t stop.”
Perez said he was also not notified of the construction, and didn’t find out until much later, as the city only notified the property owners, not the business owners. He estimates the construction has cut his business by around 50%.
“I spent $1,000 a month trying to do advertising to get more customers, because right now, afternoons, it’s almost dead,” Perez said. In addition to revenue loss, Perez said he was not notified before his water was shut off on a Friday during rush hour at his restaurant.
Jesse Secord, the owner of AAA Glass Service, at 1908 W Sixth Ave., also weighed in on the construction.
“The construction is not too bad, but where they have the entire 6th blocked off for no construction is very irritating,” Secord said. “I think if they would have done it in a different way, or at least blocked off smaller areas of the road at a time, it wouldn’t be such a big deal.”
Carol and Will Spencer said they reached out to the city on multiple occasions about how the construction was affecting their business. “I discussed the situation with [the city manager], and how it was affecting our revenues and sales and everything and he said ‘I’ve been on projects like this before; and he said some small businesses make it and some don’t,’” Carol Spencer said.
Danny Giefer, the Emporia Vice Mayor and owner of Mr. G’s Express Car Wash at 2032 W Sixth Ave., said he didn’t realize how much the construction would affect his business.
Giefer estimates his business has also been halved, and that the big trucks he usually relies on for his business no longer use Sixth Ave..
“We’ve been working, from the city side, and listening to everybody, you know, it wasn’t just me that was affected, everyone was affected,” Giefer said. “From the city side, I know we probably haven’t been doing as good a job as we could to communicate with all the businesses. It’s tough on the businesses for sure.”
Giefer also said that 6th street has the highest traffic count of any in Emporia. “Up around here where the construction is at, there are about 16 to 17 thousand cars in this area,” Giefer said. “It’s a big impact with that kind of traffic count in this area.”
The city released a statement on May 25 addressing the construction and plans to help alleviate the stress on affected businesses.
“Business needs have been considered through the next two phases as the city developed traffic control plans to keep traffic flowing on private property affected by the project. Beginning in Phase B, residents will notice traffic signs indicating the flow of traffic leaving businesses. Phase B (construction on the south side of highway) and Phase A (construction on the north side of highway) will allow for traffic to flow in two lanes and are scheduled to take about three (3) weeks each,” the city said in a statement.
Construction is expected to be complete by mid-June, but Giefer said he finds it hard to believe the construction will be done by then.
The city stated that the contractor will be paid $1,000 a day, up to $25,000, for each day the project is completed before schedule. The contractor will also be liable for between $1,200 to $2,400 a day for each day the project goes over the deadline.
In the meantime, businesses on Sixth Ave. are still struggling to hold on.
“As a citizen, we know that the project needed to be done, but in a lot of ways, the way it was handled and the way it has been communicated has been wrong because you can’t, you can’t plan anything. It’s just thrown at you like this and you have no idea what’s coming.” Carol Spencer said. “I’m hoping we can recoup after this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.