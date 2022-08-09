It's a bit like opening the package and finding twice the icing atop your CupCake.
Hostess brands is giving bonuses of as much as $1,000 to all its employees, including the staff at the Emporia plant. The company calls it a “Surprise Thank You.”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
It's a bit like opening the package and finding twice the icing atop your CupCake.
Hostess brands is giving bonuses of as much as $1,000 to all its employees, including the staff at the Emporia plant. The company calls it a “Surprise Thank You.”
In fact, it's the second bonus for Hostess employees this year. They received as much as $750 in January. That bonus was focused on company safety.
This time, “we are pleased to reward and recognize the flexibility and commitment of our bakery and warehouse workers,” Chief People Officer Rob Weber said in a statement from Lenexa.
The flexibility has been tested in recent months by supply chain issues with ingredients.
“At times, this meant adjusting production plans and rescheduling deliveries, which required employees to adjust their hours,” the company said.
It's not clear exactly what adjustments were made in Emporia. A request for details from the company last week brought no response by Tuesday.
Emporia is one of five locations with Hostess bakeries in the U.S. and Canada. The company has nearly 2,000 bakery and warehouse employees. Its national warehouse is located in the Johnson County town of Edgerton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.