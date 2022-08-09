Hostess Brands Production.png
Courtesy photo

It's a bit like opening the package and finding twice the icing atop your CupCake.

Hostess brands is giving bonuses of as much as $1,000 to all its employees, including the staff at the Emporia plant. The company calls it a “Surprise Thank You.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.