When it comes to gas prices in Kansas, Emporia is now average. And many drivers probably would say that isn't good.
AAA's daily price check showed another four-cent gain in Lyon County Wednesday. The average price for regular unleaded is now $3.06 a gallon, matching the state average.
The Emporia area was slightly below the state number in recent days. But local prices have gone up seven cents in two days.
AAA found only 10 Kansas counties now have an average price below three dollars. Wabaunsee County is one of them, at $2.95.
But it could be worse. The AAA check shows the national average price for gas stands at $3.36. It's been going up, too.
Crude oil prices, which are blamed for the increases, started Wednesday lower. But then the climb resumed, with futures above $83 per barrel during early afternoon trading.
LongForecast.com sees no sign of prices turning around. The Economy Forecast Agency projects crude oil will top $100 a barrel next spring, then stay in triple digits through 2025.
