The city of Emporia held a farewell reception for Rob Gilligan at the WLW Audtorium Little Theatre Wednesday afternoon.
Gilligan is vacating his post on the Emporia City Commission and as executive director of Ignite Emporia, as he prepares for his role of president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce in Missouri.
"There's certainly some fun memories," Gilligan said of his 11 years on the commission. "I'm honored to have had the opportunity to serve in this capacity in this community for the last 11 years and have appreciated that opportunity."
He said he has "every bit of confidence" that the city is moving forward in the right direction.
"The commission will continue the good work of leadership here at the city level, and we're maintaining those partnerships and relationships that help move us forward as a community and as a region," he said. "I appreciate this time and opportunity."
Gilligan said the city is in a "strong financial position" to continue vital investments. He's proud of the increased investment and improvement to infrastructure during his time on the commission, as well as the strategies for growth overall.
"I do think there's some unfinished work," he said. "We've had some significant conversations special in the last year over our organizational chart and pay plan, and I hope the continuation of that conversation can continue forward, based upon our strong financial position as a way to support that as well as housing issues and those barriers that impact the community.
"I feel confident this commission will continue that work, and I feel like we've had a great run over that time."
Gilligan is also proud of the improvements made to the city park system over the last 5 - 7 years.
"I think that quality of life is important for a community," he said.
Gilligan said Ignite Emporia is in a good position moving forward as well, focusing on issues of housing availability, workforce development and childcare.
"With the Ignite Emporia initiative, there's several different areas of focus and need in the community," he said. "All of those areas are important, but they all circle back to one issue related to housing. I really hope that Ignite makes that the focal point of their work early on. The Kretsinger addition is ready to go and hopefully we can see those kind of final steps and stages rolling out very soon to get that development under way."
