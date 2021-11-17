The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has purchased the building formerly owned by Dynamic Distribution on Nov. 12, Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate announced Wednesday.
The warehouse, located at 3601 W. Sixth Ave., was most recently owned by the Stephen L. Sauder Trust. This is the third time it has changed hands this year.
"Before we got ownership of the building, it was marketed with Block and Company, Inc., who was hired by Emporia Enterprises," said realtor Jamie Sauder, who owns Coldwell Banker. "We have a good relationship with Block and Company, and even though we weren't on the listing, we did help them secure some leads."
Earlier this year, Steve Sauder had speculated on the property after it was listed by Emporia Enterprises. Sauder said he had "anticipated and was in the final stages of negotiating a long-term lease with a Fortune 500 company before those negotiations failed." Jamie Sauder said, at that time, Steve Sauder had been talking to two other parties interested in the building.
KDWPT was one of them.
"I think they're going to move their local headquarters there and have more of a regional hub," Jamie Sauder said. "That's my understanding of what they are going to use the building for."
The Gazette has reached out to KDWPT and will update with more information as it is available.
