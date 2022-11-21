Emporia looked a bit greener Monday morning. Not on the streets, but above them.
Crews began hanging traditional greenery with red candles downtown, attempting to get people in a mood for Christmas.
The year-end decorations went up three days before Thanksgiving. They replace banners displaying military veterans, which were hung to mark Veterans Day.
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce will stage a “Community Christmas Parade” downtown Tuesday, November 29 at 7 p.m. The deadline to submit entries passed last week.
Then the Kansas Children's Service League will host a “Red Stocking Breakfast” Saturday, December 3 at Bruff's Bar and Grill on West 18th Avenue.
