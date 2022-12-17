Seniors
Bryson Turner
SIK Offensive Player of the Year Finalist
SIK Offensive Stat Leader-Rushing
SIK All State Running Back
KSHSAA Covered All State Running Back
1st Team Grasslands Running Back
1st Team Grasslands Returner
1st Team All District #2 Running Back
1st Team All District #2 Returner
1st Team All District #2 Defensive Back
Unanimous 1st Team LCL Back
1st Team LCL Returner
Unanimous 1st Team LCL Defensive Back
LCL Co-Offensive MVP
Gavin Isch
SIK Honorable Mention All State
KSHSAA Honorable Mention All State End
1st Team Grasslands Tight End
Honorable Mention All District #2 Tight End
2nd Team All District #2 Linebacker
1st Team LCL Tight End
2nd Team LCL Linebacker
Luke Fankhauser
2nd Team Grasslands Offensive Line
Honorable Mention All District #2 Offensive Line
Juniors
Lane Darbro
SIK Honorable Mention All State
KSHSAA Honorable Mention All State End
1st Team Grasslands Defensive End
1st Team All District #2 Defensive End
2nd Team All District #2 Kicker
Unanimous 1st Team LCL Defensive End
2nd Team LCL Kicker
Jesse Schneider
2nd Team Grasslands Offensive Line
Honorable Mention All District #2 Offensive Line
2nd Team LCL Offensive Line
Honorable Mention LCL Defensive End
Hayden Helm
Honorable Mention Grasslands Quarterback
Honorable Mention LCL Back
Gannon Pyle
2nd Team Grasslands Linebacker
Sophomores
Colton Isch
2nd Team Grasslands Defensive Back
2nd Team All District #2 Defensive Back
Honorable Mention LCL Defensive Back
Packer Bolinger
2nd Team Grasslands Defensive Line
Honorable Mention All District #2 Offensive Line
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.