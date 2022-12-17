Seniors

Bryson Turner

SIK Offensive Player of the Year Finalist

SIK Offensive Stat Leader-Rushing

SIK All State Running Back

KSHSAA Covered All State Running Back

1st Team Grasslands Running Back

1st Team Grasslands Returner

1st Team All District #2 Running Back

1st Team All District #2 Returner

1st Team All District #2 Defensive Back

Unanimous 1st Team LCL Back

1st Team LCL Returner

Unanimous 1st Team LCL Defensive Back

LCL Co-Offensive MVP

Gavin Isch

SIK Honorable Mention All State

KSHSAA Honorable Mention All State End

1st Team Grasslands Tight End

Honorable Mention All District #2 Tight End

2nd Team All District #2 Linebacker

1st Team LCL Tight End

2nd Team LCL Linebacker

Luke Fankhauser

2nd Team Grasslands Offensive Line

Honorable Mention All District #2 Offensive Line

Juniors

Lane Darbro

SIK Honorable Mention All State

KSHSAA Honorable Mention All State End

1st Team Grasslands Defensive End

1st Team All District #2 Defensive End

2nd Team All District #2 Kicker

Unanimous 1st Team LCL Defensive End

2nd Team LCL Kicker

Jesse Schneider

2nd Team Grasslands Offensive Line

Honorable Mention All District #2 Offensive Line

2nd Team LCL Offensive Line

Honorable Mention LCL Defensive End

Hayden Helm

Honorable Mention Grasslands Quarterback

Honorable Mention LCL Back

Gannon Pyle

2nd Team Grasslands Linebacker

Sophomores

Colton Isch

2nd Team Grasslands Defensive Back

2nd Team All District #2 Defensive Back

Honorable Mention LCL Defensive Back

Packer Bolinger

2nd Team Grasslands Defensive Line

Honorable Mention All District #2 Offensive Line

