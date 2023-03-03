EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
USD 386 Junior/Senior High School Principal Tammy Baird, who was selected as the next superintendent for the Madison-Virgil school district. Baird brings with her over 25 years of educational experience to put to work for the students at USD 386.
And Ryan Muhlig, who was recently hired as the USD 252 Superintendent of Schools for Southern Lyon County. Muhlig is currently the principal at Colby High School and will take over for Dr. Mike Argabright in July.
Erika Hernandez, who was selected for the 2023 Women MAKE Award, which recognizes women in science, technology, engineering and production careers who exemplify leadership within their companies. Congratulations, Erika!
Emporia High School speech and debate coach Adam Moore, who was named a recipient of the National Speech & Debate Association Diamond Coach Award, recognizing a professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education. Great job, Adam!
Emporia’s Colton Swift, who finished 11th at state bowling, ESU’s Travis Morrison and Megan McManis for qualifying for the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field National Championships and Northern Heights’ Leo DeDonder for becoming the first wrestler in school history to reach the state tournament. We always see great things from our Lyon County athletes! Way to go!
Shayla Gaulding,
Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.