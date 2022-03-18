Twenty-two area organizations will receive more than $280,000 combined from the United Way of the Flint Hills this year.
The announcement was made Friday.
UWFH executive director Mickey Edwards said the $286,750 in allocations were made after "hours and hours" of work by the Investment Committee.
"Our panelists spend hours and hours really poring over the grant applications and the financial information and program information," she said. "We want to make sure that there is a need in our community for the program that's applying for funding, but then how can we best allocate the funds among those where there is a need to ensure that we're making the biggest difference in our community."
Edwards said the panel is also concerned with whether or not an organization is fiscally responsible, to ensure the funds are being used for the purpose they were intended.
"We're really looking at how can we make the most bang; that's a big part of the process," she said.
The 22 partners represent a wide cross section of service. Edwards said that plays a big part in decision-making by the board. United Way has five areas of focus through which it seeks to make impact with its funding endeavours.
Programs that focus on education, children, strengthening and supporting families, supporting vulnerable and aging populations and community safety net programs all fit United Way's mission.
"We have a pretty diverse group of agencies that we fund — anywhere from three to five different agencies and programs and within each of those five focus areas," she said. "We want to make sure that we're having a broad reach in our community by you diversifying our funding out there."
Edwards said the community's need has been greater the last few years with 33,000 people touched by the United Way and its community partners in 2020. In 2021, the impact was in the mid-20,000s.
"The need continues to be really great," she said. "There's no way we could do this without the work of our partners — including our community partners — but, most especially, our donors and workplaces and corporate partners. They're the ones that work hard and share their funds with us so that we're able to do this in the community. Everything that's done, 100% is a result of the contributions of our community."
