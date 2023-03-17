Hamilton Schools USD 390 received a $10,000 grant for the ag club greenhouse. The grant is provided through Frontier Farm Credit’s Working Here Fund.
The Working Here Fund grant will be used to build a new greenhouse for the Hamilton Schools USD 390 students. The new greenhouse will give students throughout the district and the community an opportunity for hands-on learning. Younger students will learn where food comes from and seed germination and older students will learn greenhouse maintenance, aquaponics, and how to cook and eat healthy.
“Agriculture education prepares students to be problem solvers, leaders, entrepreneurs and agriculturists,” said Stephanie Nelson, principal.
The goal of this project is to have the greenhouse completed in Spring 2023 and to offer a classroom and growing by the 2023-2024 school year.
“Supporting projects that positively impact the communities in which we live, and work is one way we can give back to the people we serve and the rural life we value so highly,” said Jeremy Fritz, regional vice president of retail operations at Frontier Farm Credit’s Emporia office.
Hamilton Schools USD 390 is one of 7 organizations to receive an expanded Working Here Fund grant in the fourth quarter of 2022. Frontier Farm Credit awarded each organization up to $10,000 for a total of $45,900 to support projects focused on agricultural education, hunger and nutrition, young and beginning producers or essential services and rural disaster relief.
