A Rider family reunion was held June 5 - 12, at the Emporia home of K.C. and Barb Rider, located at 6 S. East St, where the Rider children grew up.
All six siblings were able to attend, as well as several other family members.
Activities enjoyed during the week were trips to Council Grove, Cottonwood Falls, Elmdale, Chanute, the Emporia zoo, and attending the Symphony of the Flint Hills.
A special tea was held on Thursday at the Gufler Mansion in Emporia to honor Betty Rider Summa, of St. Louis, Missouri. Other attendees at the tea were her four sisters: Cheryl Martinez of Peoria, Arizona, Teresa Smith of Peoria, Arizona, Patty McAfee of Lake Park, Iowa, and Judy Jones of Emporia, sister-in-law Barb Rider of Emporia, cousins Janis Mikesic of Gravois Mills, Missouri, and Ann Heider of Hutchinson, and niece Jennifer Jones of Enid, Oklahoma.
Guests enjoyed a luncheon of sandwiches, salad, and cupcakes, and then played several table games. Other family members who participated in various activities were K.C. Rider, Bob Jones, and Bill McCord, all of Emporia, and Paul Martinez of Peoria, Arizona. The week ended with several siblings accompanying Betty to her home in St. Louis aboard the Amtrak train.
