The Emporia Gazette
Collectibles and books belonging to Preston Plumb, along with antique furniture, pottery, art and more were cleared out of Plumb Place Saturday during an auction.
The home, located at 224 E. Sixth Ave., served as a shelter for women in the community for nearly a century until its doors were shuttered Dec. 21, 2020 due to insolvency. The agency had publicly struggled with funding since Aug. 2, 2018 when The Emporia Gazette initially reported alleged theft of $51,000 by a former employee. No charges have ever been filed.
The auction, facilitated by J&D Auction Services LLC, drew a steady crowd throughout the morning and into the afternoon.
The home will be listed for sale separately. All of the proceeds will go toward Plumb Place and the reestablishment needs of the agency.
Under the original deed to the city, the house must be used for the welfare of women and girls, or the court could make an order that when sold, the proceeds go toward an agency providing those services.
A steering committee headed by United Way of the Flint Hills executive director Mickey Edwards was formed in January, shortly after the organization folded with the goal to quickly reestablished services. The committee’s focus in the last several months has been hiring 10-15 board members for the agency. Edwards told The Gazette recently that all board positions have been filled and names will be announced once they have been cleared by the court.
