The Kansas Department of Transportation approved a contract for a bridge replacement in Lyon County last month.
A bridge that sits over Troublesome Creek on Road J, about 3.5 miles south and 3 miles east of Americus, will be replaced by King Construction Company Inc. out of Hesston. The winning bid of $792,941 was accepted in February.
In Greenwood County, a bridge over Tadpole Creek, 7.6 miles south and one mile west of Eureka, will be replaced by Reece Construction Company Inc. out of Salina .That price tag was $445,344.49.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.