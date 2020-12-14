Lyon County Public Health officials reported 89 new COVID positives and 120 recoveries, Monday afternoon, bringing the number of active cases to 148 in the county.
Overall, 2,940 cases have been reported in the county since March, including 2,741 recoveries and 51 deaths. There are six death certificates awaiting review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Seven people are currently hospitalized.
The update comes as health care workers began receiving the first doses of the state's coronavirus vaccines.
Newman Regional Health said Monday that it expects to receive an allocation of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the first distribution to Kansas hospitals this week. The scheduled delivery is dedicated to hospital workers only.
The hospital will be providing the vaccine in a transitional, phased approach as guided by KDHE's Kansas COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, according to a written release. The state of Kansas is expected to receive approximately 24,000 doses in the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine with plans to distribute to pre-positioned locations throughout the state. Additional vaccine is planned to rapidly become available in the weeks after with close to 150,000 doses anticipated by the end of December. Initial vaccine distribution, as guided by the CDC’s recommendations, is intended for healthcare workers and long-term care facilities.
Due to the uncertainty of quantity distributed to Kansas hospitals, Newman Regional Health employees have been divided into "prioritized groupings" dependent on the amount of direct care they provide to COVID-19 patients as well as those who are at high occupational risk for exposure to COVID-19.
“The approach is much different in comparison to annual employee influenza vaccination due to storage, preparation, and expiration as well as it requires two doses at a specific timing interval,” said Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Pimple. “Currently, we are working closely with our department directors who are responsible for documenting which of our employees are interested in receiving the vaccine. This information will be used by the Vaccine Committee to determine distribution based on published guidance and volume received. We can then begin registering and scheduling appointments for employee vaccinations.”
The Pfizer vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Friday, Dec. 11, and requires ultra-cold storage which Newman Regional Health has prepared and planned for in anticipation of delivery. Moderna’s vaccine is anticipating EUA on Thursday, Dec. 17 but does not require ultra-cold storage. Both vaccinations are known as 2-dose vaccines. This means that a second vaccination is required 21 to 28 days after administration of the first dose.
“At this time, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has gone through the same process and testing required of all other vaccines,” said Ashley Edwards, Director of Pharmacy at Newman Regional Health. “Vaccines have to meet all requirements set by the FDA for approval. Over 43,000 individuals participated in clinical trials which proved to be more than 95% effective. Our team has spent many hours in planning and preparation and we are excited to receive our first shipment of Pfizer vaccine so we can begin vaccinating our healthcare team members.”
For more information and to stay up-to-date about the COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/284/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Kansas reported 190,018 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, an increase of 4,724 since Friday. Department of Health and Environment data showed 2,109 people have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in early March, an increase of 37 since Friday. The state also reported 5,895 hospitalizations as of Monday.
