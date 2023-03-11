EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
Angel Franco, Amanda Janzen, Courtney Leek and Melanie Smith, who all participated in the Emporia Main Street Show of Hands Pitch Competition with their ideas to fill needs in the community and for all the investors who are helping them reach that goal. Local businesses are so important to the makeup of towns like Emporia. Way to support local!
The EHS girls basketball team and the Olpe and Lebo boys and girls basketball teams, who all made it to the state tournament this year.
The Emporia State men’s basketball team, who qualified for the NCAA Tournament.
The team at the American Red Cross, Newman Regional Health and LifeSave, who announced they would be carrying blood on all air ambulance flights in the state. You are all lifesavers!
Walker Ayers, who has been selected as the principal of Logan Avenue Elementary for the 2023-2024 school year. Ayers is currently a third-grade teacher and Village Elementary. Congratulations, Walker!
Shayla Gaulding,
Reporter
