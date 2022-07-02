The army had not been paid. They were fed up with this new country that they had fought to create. They formed a plan to perform a coup d’etat to get their money. Shortly before the coup was to begin an old man showed up and stood before the rebellious army. He reached for his glasses and took out a paper to read. What it contained is how this hero put down the coup. He said that unlike other nations this new creation was formed around a wonderful document. That document is our Constitution. He reminded all those present that they took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic. This was most unique compared to all other nations of the world that swore an oath to a king or some other leader. His bravery and wise comments turned the unpaid Continental Army around and their planned coup d’etat was over. This man was George Washington. He would resign his commission as an officer and then serve only two terms as our President. About the whole nation thought that he would be their King for all his remaining life. His actions saved our country and his honor is to be cherished. Regardless of any other history, he and the others who created the greatest documents and nation in world history should be honored. Anyone who breaks their oath to protect and defend our Constitution and to encourage insurrections and/or fail in any peaceful transition of power should be seen as a dead person without a country. Keep this in mind during our Independence Day and thank an honorable man like President Washington for allowing it to exist.
