The team behind Unbound Gravel unveiled the new world headquarters for the storied gravel grinding race Friday evening, welcoming in the community during the Emporia First Friday Art Walk.
The new headquarters is located at 714 Commercial St., next to Gravel City Adventure & Supply Co. Marketing director Kristi Mohn said, with so many key Life Time team members working out of Emporia, it was time for Unbound to move into a bigger, more centralized space.
"We love the location, with it being next to the bike shop, and that community hub in that block where we have the finish line and the start line," she said. "From that perspective, we really wanted to have a nice space when we have meetings and gatherings."
The office includes a "hangout center" which is equipped with WiFi and flat screen TVs, tables and comfortable seating.
Mohn said she's hoping Unbound riders come in to check out the new digs when they're in town and treat it like a community hub.
The space will serve as a pop-up retail shop during Unbound Gravel training camps. When everyone is needed in the office, Mohn said it's easy to repurpose the room to accommodate eight people without having to wrestle for space or talk over one another.
Mohn said the new location is also ideal for Unbound's new merchandising guru, Jessica Galindo.
"For Jessica to come in as our merchandising person and being able to come in and have a great shipping and receiving spot has been super nice," she said. "It's just so much easier for her, and we're not all talking over each other when we're all on the office."
The former office space, located at 11 W. 8th Ave., is also being repurposed as an operations center for Unbound Gravel.
Mohn said it's exciting to see this type of movement for Unbound Gravel, and she hopes the more visible downtown location will help people easily recognize Life Time's commitment to Emporia. The Life Time Foundation has partnered with the USD 253 Emporia Public Schools District to bring more nutritious foods to school lunch menus.
Next week, Mohn said 25 bicycles were being delivered to Emporia Middle School as part of the Outride cycling program.
"Life Time considers Emporia home for our gravel events, and not just Unbound," she said. "Life Time is here to stay and we've got a huge commitment to the community. We just hope to continuing making lives better, whether it's through nutrition or through movement. That's just really the goal, hopefully, that's translating."
