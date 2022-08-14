A man accused of spray-painting Nazi symbols at several Emporia locations is entering diversion and might not face trial.
Lyon County District Judge W. Lee Fowler accepted a diversion agreement Friday for Isaac Lawrence, 20.
The diversion agreement potentially means Lawrence would agree to specific conditions, such as restitution payments, payment of court costs and participation in a counseling program.
But a court document from Friday's latest hearing for Lawrence does not indicate what conditions would be applied to him.
Lawrence was arrested in late December after a tagging spree across Emporia. Swastikas were painted outside the Emporia Sonic restaurant, Emporia High School and Emporia State University's Visser Hall.
Lawrence faces three felony counts and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.
Lawrence's status will be reviewed by the judge Thursday, September 1. He is free after posting $7,500 bond.
