"Kindness in words creates confidence. Kindness in thinking creates profoundness. Kindness in giving creates Love." ~ Lao Tzu
Don't forget to get your raffle tickets for the beautiful fishing pole that Dakota Blount is making and donating the profit to the Strong City Splash Park. What a nice gesture on Dakota's part. Thank you! Get in touch with Dakota or Katie Mann or one of the fourth graders to get your ticket/tickets.
We have had some beautiful sunsets here in the Flint Hills. I love to see the gorgeous photo on Facebook that people are sharing. Thanks!
Many prayers to all who are under the weather, either from Covid or other illness or diseases. God bless you all with good health.
I finally took my Christmas decorations down this week, although, I usually find some ornament, wall hanging or arrangement in March or April! The weather was decent for packing things up and puttling them away. It's always a sad time, but I look forward to the daffodils and tulips that will soon be poking through the ground. I got myself and my 2 daughters and daughter in law a amaryllis bulb before Christmas and we are having a race to see which one blooms first. So far, I think Katie is ahead, Jordan is close 2nd, mine is alive and Mandy hasn't sent a picture, so don't know what that means. It is a fun game to play in this dreary time of year and if you can get them to grow, they grow inches from one day to the next and the blooms are gorgeous! We have some really competitive participants. One year Mandy had an artificial one that we didn't know about and took a picture of it! She finally fessed up, though!
Brooks Walker is playing some intramural basketball in Baxter Springs. He is a 6th grader and really enjoys it. I haven't been able to watch as there are restrictions on numbers. Emma took the year off from basketball but is busy with lots of other things. Chase County has begun wrestling practice for the youth in the last couple of weeks. It's been a rough year with Covid and trying to make it safe for everyone.
I hope everyone has a good week. Stay safe, wear a mask and social distance!
