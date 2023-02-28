The USD 386 Board of Education announced its first candidate for Superintendent of Schools Tuesday morning.
John Johnson, who is currently the Humboldt High School principal, will interview for the position today.
Prior to his role as principal, Johnson served as assistant principal of Humboldt Middle School. He has more than 12 years of administrative experience.
A community meet and greet will be held from 4 - 5 p.m. at the Sauder Center. All community members are invited to attend.
