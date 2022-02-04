The number of education majors at Emporia State University was declining even before coronavirus arrived. Here is the trend in the number of elementary education majors:

Fall 2017 – 567

Fall 2018 – 547

Fall 2019- 534

Fall 2020 – 481

Fall 2021 - 450

Here is the trend in the number of secondary education majors at ESU:

Fall 2017 – 1008

Fall 2018 – 1022

Fall 2019 – 962

Fall 2020 – 917

Fall 2021 – 839

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.