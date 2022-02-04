The number of education majors at Emporia State University was declining even before coronavirus arrived. Here is the trend in the number of elementary education majors:
Fall 2017 – 567
Fall 2018 – 547
Fall 2019- 534
Fall 2020 – 481
Fall 2021 - 450
Here is the trend in the number of secondary education majors at ESU:
Fall 2017 – 1008
Fall 2018 – 1022
Fall 2019 – 962
Fall 2020 – 917
Fall 2021 – 839
