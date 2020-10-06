Emporia High School boy’s soccer overcame a 3-goal deficit only to fall on a pair of second-half scores Tuesday night. A Hector Hernandez hat-trick fueled the Spartans and brought the EHS level just minutes after half time, but his effort wasn’t enough to get past five combined goals from Trinity’s Collin and Landon Green. EHS’ Kevin Rios was a force from box-to-box in the contest, and finished with a pair of assists.
Hernandez’ trio brings his goal total on the season to 13 and drops the Spartans’ record to 4-5-1.
“Trinity came out guns blazing and we were just kind of flat,” EHS head coach Victoria Ibarra said. “If we matched their intensity from the start, I think we could have come out with the win.”
That intensity was on display in the match’s opening minutes as the teams exchanged a flurry of early opportunities.
Trinity nearly struck less than 20 seconds into the contest when EHS defender Rudy Bedolla cleared a ball off the line after goalkeeper Alex Lemus was beaten by a shot. Seconds later, Landon Green fired a shot wide. EHS got in on the early action soon after when Hernandez missed wide right off a feed from Rios.
Before long, as Trinity chipped away on EHS’ home turf, those chances turned to goals and the Knights opened a healthy lead.
In the seventh minute, Landon Green sent a volley past Lemus and into the left corner off of a corner kick to put Trinity ahead 1-0. Minutes later, Colin Green got his name on the scoresheet for the first time when Lemus bobbled his effort on a cross from Trinity junior Matt McDaniel. When Landon Green fired a rocket into the top-right corner from outside the box in the 29th minute, EHS’ defense was in shambles.
Three goals in a rampant three minutes, 29 seconds handed the Knights an early 3-0 lead.
After allowing two goals in the opening ten minutes against Manhattan on Oct. 2, the Spartans were once again gashed in the early going Tuesday. EHS’ habit of conceding at the start of games has been crippling, and it’s something Ibarra is working to fix.
“We’re averaging about two goals against us in the first five minutes of games,” Ibarra said. “The team is resilient and we know how to play from behind, but by then, the game is over.”
On the ropes just over ten minutes into the match, the Spartans settled in following the early onslaught and used a bit of magic to get onto the scoreboard. Rios, a junior, flipped the momentum with a stylish through ball to Hernandez who calmly chipped the ball over Trinity goalie Alex Kirsten-Westgard for his first tally of the night.
The goal seemed to flip things for the Spartans who maintained their intensity after their opening goal. Just minutes later, Hernandez fed junior Kaden Nguyen for a chance that was ultimately deemed offside. Hernandez offered up a meaty cross not long after, but no Spartans attackers were there to put it away.
The pressure finally paid off with seven minutes before half time when Rios flung another long ball that appeared to have too much power on it, but Kirsten-Westgard misplayed the pass and left Hernandez’ to put away the easy effort for Rios’ second assist of the night.
The goal cut the Trinity’s lead 3-2 and the Spartans into the break holding all the momentum.
While Hernandez bagged the goals in the first half, it was Rios’ effort that brought EHS back into the match. HIs crafty pass on the first goal was a stroke of brilliance and his play on both ends of the field disrupted the Knights' attack and helped push the Spartans forward. With two assists Tuesday, the junior is becoming an ever-important fixture for EHS.
“Kevin has always had incredible vision,” Ibarra said. “But he has really developed his technique over the course of the season. His strength and his ability to get the ball where he wants is improving and it makes a difference.
Hernandez completed the three-goal comeback and his hat-trick less than six minutes into the second half. After sophomore Gio Garcia earned a penalty, Hernandez slotted the penalty kick from the spot to draw EHS level, earning a yellow card for his celebration.
Without 2019 top scorers Wilmer Landaverde and Elijah Williams on the squad this fall, Hernandez has assumed the scoring burden for the Spartans and has performed well. His Tuesday night hat trick brought his total on the season to 13 goals to go with five assists.
A 17-goal scorer a year ago, Hernandez has rounded out his game as an attacking midfielder this fall and his impact has been felt across the field, not just in front of goal.
“Hector is a ball magnet,” Ibarra said. “The kid is phenomenal with the ball at his feet and when he drives to goal, he’s dangerous. Hector is looking really, really good.”
The Hernandez-induced deadlock lasted mere minutes before the Knights asserted themselves once again. A foul by EHS defender Wesley Drennan set Trinty up for a dangerous free kick and Colin Green took the opportunity to grab his second goal of the night with a free-kick directly into the top-left corner of the net in the 48th minute.
Trailing again after mounting the steep comeback, the Spartans were unable to muster the same response. EHS’ best opportunity of the second half came when Nguyen fired a sure goal over the crossbar off a pass from Rios. Hernandez tested Kirsten-Westgard 90 seconds later, but that shot, with 18:32 remaining in the match, proved to be the Spartans’ final chance in front of the Trinity goal.
Colin Green put the game on ice with 4:38 remaining, securing his hat trick and the victory on penalty kick into the bottom-left corner after EHS’ Juan Reyes committed a foul in the box.
After digging an early hole, the Spartans came up short Tuesday. The early concessions and late struggles are becoming a point of growing frustration for Ibarra, but the head coach was encouraged by his team’s performance.
“This was the best we’ve played all year,” Ibarra said. “They had a lot of really good athletes and we were able to match their pace. That’s really exciting to see them match such a quality, physical team. We know what to work on now.”
The Spartans’ work in progress rides on Thursday night when EHS travel to Seaman.
