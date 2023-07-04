Emporia residents could see an increase to their electricity bills later this year. Evergy is requesting a net $204 million — 9.77% — rate increase for Evergy Kansas Central customers.
If approved, the earliest prices would become effective would be in December 2023. EKC residential customers would have an average monthly increase of $14.24.
EKC has also requested inclusion in rates of the costs to acquire and operate Persimmon Creek wind facility on behalf of EKC customers should the acquisition be closed prior to June 30.
According to a written release, Evergy is also requesting increases for KC-metro customers. Evergy’s application for both EKC and EKM requests updated prices to include lower expenses resulting from the Westar Energy-KCP&L merger and higher expenses related to depreciation and infrastructure upgrades. EKC’s application includes adjustments for the expiration of wholesale contracts that have benefited customers for a decade and the previously established end of a corporate owned life insurance program initiated in 1985.
EKC serves about 736,000 customers in Topeka, Lawrence, Olathe, Leavenworth, Atchison, Manhattan, Salina, Hutchinson, Emporia, Parsons, Wichita, Arkansas City, El Dorado, Newton, Fort Scott, Pittsburg and Independence, among other towns and rural areas. EKM includes approximately 273,000 customers in Lenexa, Overland Park and other communities near the Kansas City metro area.
The Kansas Corporation Commission has scheduled three public hearings to provide Evergy Kansas customers an opportunity to learn more about the proposed rates, as well as ask questions and make comments about the proposal.
The hearings schedule is:
6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 Washburn Institute of Technology Main Conference Center, Building A 5724 SW Huntoon St., Topeka, Kansas 66604
6 p.m. Thursday, July 13 KU Edwards BEST Conference Center 12600 S. Quivira Rd., Overland Park, Kansas 66213
6 p.m. Thursday, July 27 Wichita State University, Low Auditorium Hughes Metropolitan Complex 5014 E 29th St. North, Wichita, Kansas 67205
Attendees may participate in person or virtually via Zoom. Those opting to participate virtually using Zoom must register at https://kcc.ks.gov/your-opinion-matters by noon the day prior to the hearing they wish to participate in. The hearings will be broadcast live on the agency’s YouTube channel for those unable to attend. Registration is not required to view only. Any person requiring special accommodations at the hearing site under The Americans with Disabilities Act must notify the Commission at least 10 days prior to the scheduled public hearing by calling 800-662-0027.
The Commission will accept comments regarding the proposed rate changes through 5 p.m. Sept. 29. There are three ways to submit a comment:
Go to the Commission’s website (kcc.ks.gov) and click on the “Your Opinion Matters” link to enter your comment.
Send a written letter to the Kansas Corporation Commission, Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, 1500 SW Arrowhead Road, Topeka, KS 66604-4027. Be sure to reference Docket No. 23-EKCE-775-RTS.
Call the Commission’s Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at 800-662-0027.
An evidentiary hearing on Evergy’s request is scheduled to begin Oct. 9, 2023, at 9 am Central, at the Commission’s Offices, 1500 SW Arrowhead Rd., Topeka, KS 66604-4027.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.