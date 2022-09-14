Area cross country and volleyball teams were in action over the weekend, recording a number of solid performances.
Volleyball
Olpe High School played in the Eureka Tournament Saturday, finishing second overall. Lady Eagles’ players Grace Coughlin and Kadey Robert earned all-tournament team honors. Olpe’s season match record is 8-6.
"I am so proud of the way these ladies played together as a team during the tournament,” said head Olpe coach Crystal Heins in an email. “It was a great day to be an Eagle!"
Box scores
Olpe def. Fredonia, 16-25, 25-14, 25-20.
Eureka def. Olpe, 25-18, 25-14.
Olpe def. Independence, 26-24, 27-25.
Olpe def. Defenders, 25-17, 25-22.
Olpe def. Madison 25-23, 19-25, 25-22.
Lebo High School won the Lyndon Tournament Saturday, registering a 5-0 match record and edging out Burlingame for the tournament’s top spot. The Lady Wolves improved to 8-1.
Box scores:
Pool play-
Lebo def. Marais des Cygnes Valley (25-07, 25-10).
Lebo def. Valley Falls (25-7, 25-14).
Lebo def. Wabaunsee (29-27, 25-16).
Semi-finals-
Lebo def. Lyndon (25-9, 25-7).
Finals-
Lebo def. Wabaunsee (25-14, 25-13).
Chase County High School placed fourth in the Flinthills Tournament. The Lady Bulldogs are 6-8.
Box scores:
Pool play-
Chase County def. Hartford (25-18, 25-21).
Flinthills def. Chase County (25-10, 25-15).
Chase County def. Altoona-Midway (25-14, 25-17).
Bracket Play-
West Elk def. Chase County (25-15, 25-18).
Leon Bluestem def. Chase County (22-25, 21-25).
Cross country
Lebo High School and the Hartford High School boys participated in the Wamego Invitational Saturday. The Hartford boys competed in the all-classes junior varsity division that comprised 196 runners. The Jaguars placed sixth in team scoring.
Hartford results
JV boys 5K run: Cody Cleveland (13, 19:34.60);
Grayson Daily (26, 19:50.60); Samuel Blankley (64, 21:14.70); Oliver Smith (79, 21:37.00); Adam Blankley (81, 21:39.80).
Lebo results
Varsity girls 5K run (1A-3A, 124 total runners):
Kennah Speer (38, 23:13); Cira Plummer (48, 23:51); Anna Hasenclever (99, 27:03); Delia Simpson (101, 27:21).
Varsity girls 5K (1A-3A, 162 total runners):
Caleb Durst (18th, 17:59), Scott Smith (156, 24:52).
