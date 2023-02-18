EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
Logan Avenue Elementary third-grade teacher Mallory Ginn, who was selected for the Cosmosphere’s 2023 LaunchLearning Fellowship. The fellowship comes with over $800 in free resources teachers can share with their school and district. Way to go, Mallory!
The staff at Newman Regional Health, which was recognized as a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health for 2023.
The 19 community members raising money as SOS Heroes for Hope. SOS Heroes share information about SOS services and raise essential funds to support those services in our community. Thank you for all you do!
EHS swimmers Logan Woydziak, Shane Anderson, Tyler Luthi, Will Walker and Ian Navarro, who competed at the state swim meet yesterday.
Also, Emporia State’s Tre’Zure Jobe, who became just the third Lady Hornet to reach 2,000 career points on Thursday night. What a great week for Emporia athletes!
Shayla Gaulding
Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.