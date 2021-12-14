After nearly two years of postponements, cancellations and a lot of creativity to keep things rolling, the Emporia Granada Theatre is ready to welcome some big acts in the new year.
"2021 was a lot of local events, local artists and the second half [of the year] I was able to bring in a really good artists; I wanted to one-up myself and do bigger and better for 2022," said executive director Rebeca Herrera.
And Herrera is starting off the year with a big performance.
"We're going to have the one and only Little River Band in concert," she said. "This is not a tribute, they are the real deal."
The Little River Band, a multi-platinum rock band with more than 30 million album and CD sales, that enjoyed "huge chart success" in the 1970s - 1980s. Some of the group's hits include “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “We Two,” “Man On Your Mind,” “The Other Guy” and “It’s A Long Way There.”
"That's one of the biggest bands we've ever booked," Herrera said. "I can't believe it happened. It was one of those things like, 'OK, I'm just going to ask. I mean, the worst they can say is no. ... They said said and I fell over in my chair. It's exciting."
The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 14 and tickets are on sale now.
"This is going to sell out fast," Herrera said.
The following week, Almost KISS will take the stage at the historic theatre at 7 p.m. Jan. 22.
"That's going to be a fun tribute band," she said. "There's going to be lots of dancing and rock-and-roll. They want to do a face costume contest, so I'm excited that we're going to encourage our patrons to dress up and look like KISS."
The performances continue in February with American country music duo Thompson Square at 7 p.m. Feb. 12. The duo, composed of husband and wife Keifer and Shawna Thompson, has released three albums and 10 charting singles on the Hot Country Songs and Country airplay charts.
"It's going to be a very intimate acoustic show," Herrera said. "This is going to be like my Valentine's Day concert. They have their romance-charged No. 1 hit 'Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not' and 'If I Didn’t Have You.' ... They're top of the line country. It's going to be a really, really nice night."
Another rock tribute is up the end of the month with the REO Speedwagon tribute group Ridin' the Storm Out. That show is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 26. The Moonlight Serenade Orchesta will visit the theatre in March.
Coming up in April is Jerrod Niemann, a country singer-songerwriter from Harper, Kan. Herrera said she's excited about this show because Niemann has collaborated with a popular rapper.
"He did a song with Pitbull and I love Pitbull," she said.
And in May the Granada is welcoming back Lorrie Morgan for the first time in eight years.
"We had her in 2014 for a Christmas show and we almost had a sold-out show," Herrera said. "A lot of people have asked so we're bringing her back after eight years. I want to tell everybody to say the date for May 19 as well."
While she can't divulge who's coming for the May 19 show just yet, she said it's guaranteed to be a "BALL." Those details will be released on Feb. 12 during the Thompson Square show.
"I'm trying to do a little bit of everything," she said. "I want everybody to be able to come to the theater, so we have different price points for everybody to enjoy."
Many more shows are also booked for the first half of 2022 and there are even more in the works for the second half of the year. Herrera said it takes 50-60 hours a week to get everything booked out.
"I've been working on this for months and months," she said.
Herrera said there are also some new changes coming in 2022 to the Friends of the Granada program. Members will get a special VIP entrance to events, meaning they can get in first and get their drinks when they arrive. A corporate sponsorship package is also available which lets companies get perks such as complimentary tickets and discounts for staff and clients.
The Granada is also in need of volunteers in the new year.
"We're always looking and they can email frontdesk@emporiagranada.com," Herrera said. "They just have to let us know and we can send them the list of things that we need."
Hererra reiterated her excitement for the upcoming year and reminded patrons that everyone is welcome at the theater. Right now, vaccinated individuals don't need to mask-up. Unvaccinated individuals just need to wear a mask.
"That's something the artists request because that's the only way they can continue touring," she said. "If they get sick, everything gets canceled."
Tickets are available for all upcoming shows now and can be purchased online at www.emporiagranada.com or at the box office, located at 805 Commercial St., between 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday - Friday. Call 620-342-3342 for more information.
