Hearings are set for next week after Emporia State University filed five cases with the Lyon County District Court challenging rulings that reinstated the employment of some terminated professors.
A hearing for the cases is set to be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 via Zoom.
The hearing will follow a federal lawsuit filed by 11 Emporia State University professors against the university and the Kansas Board of Regents Wednesday over an alleged “conspiracy” to terminate specific educators during ESU’s strategic realignment.
The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Kansas by professors Amanda Miracle, Christopher Lovett, Michael Behrens, Rob Catlett, Dan Colson, Charles Emmer, Brenda Koerner, Sheryl Lidzy, Max McCoy, Michael Morales and Lynnette Sievert.
The professors were 11 of 33 ESU faculty and staff to be terminated by the university in September, following the KBOR approval of the university’s workforce management framework which allowed for even tenured professors to be fired — many without a clear reason for the termination.
The action was brought in order to “to redress violations of Plaintiffs’ constitutional rights by Defendants,” which include the university, ESU president Ken Hush, provost and vice president of academic affairs Brent Thomas and general counsels Steven Lovett and Kevin Johnson. KBOR and various current and former members of the board and its general counsel, along with any others discovered to have been involved with the creation of the framework, were also listed.
“The Defendants, each of them, participated in a multitude of conspiracies to terminate Plaintiffs, and others of similar background and status as tenure,” the lawsuit alleges.
The 72-page document states the plaintiffs all had similarities, including “a common classification as 'tenured,' and people who were, or were perceived to, be problematic to ESU Administration,” as well as those who held positions on the Faculty Senate, were believed to be liberal or Democratic, were involved in unionization efforts or were leaders who brought problems before the university.
The suit added that the defendants violated the professors' rights of tenure property, constitutional and procedural due process, liberty interest in their reputations and careers, equal protection and freedom of association and speech.
Additionally, the suit calls into question the university’s claim of financial exigency, which was initially a requirement to implement the KBOR Workforce Management Framework to terminate tenured professors.
The suit states that ESU was fully funded for the 2022-23 academic year; “overall enrollment (online and in person) has increased, operating revenues by source 2017 – 2021 have increased (not including millions granted in Covid Relief funds); and operating expenditures have gone down.”
It also noted the $137,741 in bonuses to 68 faculty members, which were awarded in late 2022.
Did ESU award stipends to recognize high-performing faculty? Absolutely,” Hush said in an open letter to The Gazette in response to a report on the bonuses by the Kansas Reflector. “This is not the first time, and we are absolutely going to do it again — talent and value recognition are part of our new model. Rewarding and retaining high performers is our path forward at ESU. In fact, I first stated this intention in a message to campus in January 2022 — so the fact that we followed through on what we promised should not be a surprise to anyone.”
In the federal suit, the plaintiffs requested a jury trial for matters for applicable issues, as well as at least $75,000 in damages and full reinstatement to previous pay, benefits and responsibilities at the university.
As previously reported by The Gazette, a number of the terminated professors - including Behrens, Catlett, Colson, Miracle and Sievert - were recently required to be “reinstated” per a ruling from the Office of Administrative Hearings. However, the university has stated that it does not intend to return the professors to their former positions.
“[The OAH] language says they have reversed [the terminations], but what they’re really saying is that they did not agree with the way we terminated people, so it’s not truly a reinstatement,” ESU Community Relations Director Gwen Larson told The Gazette in May. “They’ve not yet lost something to go back to, which is what reinstatement would be.
“The fact is that we are continuing to move forward with the plan that we started last September, that we’ve been communicating this whole time,” she added. “... Beyond that, it becomes individual personal information that we can’t share.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.