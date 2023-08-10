By The Emporia Gazette
The spirit of camaraderie and showmanship was on full display at the Lyon County Fair 4-H Rodeo Wednesday night.
The Lyon County Fair 4-H Rodeo, a cherished annual tradition, is a testament to the dedication of the community.
The rodeo featured the remarkable skills of local youth in horsemanship and western heritage.
