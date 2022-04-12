Easter is here! It is usually an absolutely lovely time for fresh food, light bites and so forth.
I wanted to do something nice for my staff, so I am preparing a luncheon for them on Maundy Thursday. I’m starting with small sweet-rolls and making three different sandwiches: pimiento cheese, chicken salad and ham. Each slider will have a complementary skewer of cheese, pickles, olives or grapes, as appropriate.
I’ll also make devilled eggs (my student from Ghana is going to freak out over that) and then dessert will be the cutest, tastiest thing you’ve ever seen: Cinnabunnies!
I saw a photo somewhere of some cinnamon rolls mushed together to create the silhouette of a seated rabbit. I’m probably late to the game, but I though “gosh, that’s just perfect” and got to researching.
There are a few videos online, and various directions to create your own cinnabunny. I tried the pre-made cinnamon roll version first. It was easy, however I learned a few techniques to keep your bunny from looking more like a blob, and to prevent scorching it’s little ears.
Quick and Easy Version
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silpat mat.
Open a tube of prepared cinnamon roll dough; preheat the oven to the temperature required by the directions.
There should be eight cinnamon rolls. Four will become the main part of the bunny while the other four will be deconstructed to make the tail and head.
The four that are going to be manipulated should be partially unrolled. Do this one at a time to save room. I needed a knife to cut through the outer edge and get to the seam. I unrolled about one third — maybe an inch and a half of dough — and cut it off. I rerolled this piece into a small circle.
This piece was positioned against the whole cinnamon roll at the “8 o’clock” position to become the tail. If you moisten the small piece where the outer seam is and the corresponding spot on the large piece, and press lightly together, it should stick. The reason I pushed the outer seam of the tail into the body was to help it stay closed in baking.
What you have left of the deconstructed roll probably looks like a backward comma — inner circle with a curving tail. That tail will become the ears.
The cinnamon roll was perhaps 3/4-inch thick. Cut through the open end parallel to the baking sheet. Position the top ear a little higher than the lower one. Position the head at “2 o’clock” on the bunny body and moisten the touching edges, pressing the together slightly. The ears will curve over the body without touching it, like a rabbit that’s contemplating how much of your garden they can get into before you see them.
I mention that because I tried some different “attitudes” with my cinnabunnies. One, I reversed the comma so the ears were tall and curving forward, like an alert rabbit. After cooking, the angle on the head was weird; it looked like the head was about to detach altogether – not a happy bunny.
One, I forced the ears into a more upright position, trying to make them straight. Again, the head became misshapen, and the extra pinching and pulling on the ears resulted in flattened parts and burned tips.
Experimenting is fine but do try to maintain a uniform thickness in the dough, even the ear tips, so there won’t be any burned areas.
Not So Quick but Still Easy Version
Since I have a bread machine, I decided to go all in and make my own cinnamon dough. This allowed me to add and subtract for each cinnabunny as I assembled them — a little lemon zest here, some orange juice there, raisins for that guy, a brown sugar glaze for the next one.
The technique was essentially the same, save for the heads. I had a lot more latitude in the bunny attitude, able to create the impression of a nose, one straight ear and one bent, and so forth.
This would be a fun way to interact with the family over the Easter weekend. Let’s get cooking!
V V V
EASY SWEET DOUGH
6 -7 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup sugar
2 teaspoons salt
2 (1/4-ounce) packages active dry yeast
1 cup water
1 cup milk
1/2 cup butter
1 egg, beaten
Combine 2 cups flour, sugar, salt and yeast in a large bowl, mixing well.
Heat water, milk and butter in a small saucepan until very warm (110 - 120 degrees).
Add the warm liquid and egg to flour mixture, blending at low speed until moistened. Gradually add the other 3 cups of flour until dough pulls away from the sides of the bowl.
Turn the dough out onto a floured surface; knead in another 1 - 2 cups of flour until dough is smooth and elastic, about 8-10 minutes.
Place dough in a large, greased bowl, cover and let rise in a warm place, until doubled in size (45 minutes to an hour).
Punch the dough down and divide in half. Shape and bake dough as desired. For cinnamon rolls, roll the dough into a large rectangle, brush with melted butter, sprinkle it with cinnamon and sugar, then roll into a cylinder. Cut the cylinder into 1-1/2-inch slices which you (obviously) place on their sides for baking.
Bake the rolls at 350 degrees for 20 - 25 minutes.
If you want, you can refrigerate the dough after you punch it down, covered, for up to 24 hours before proceeding.
