What qualifications and accomplishments make you the best candidate for this position?
I worked as a Tax Examiner for the I.R.S. I have also managed multi-million dollar contracts as an environmental engineer, for both private enterprise and for government contracts.
As Treasurer you are a Trustee on the KPERS Board. How would you work to solve the issue of the underfunding by the State as Employer to make its required contributions going forward and makeup the amounts that have been deferred?
I worked as a Tax Examiner for three years at the Internal Revenue Service. I am a degreed and licensed Professional Engineer. I have taught Financial Literacy to high school students.
How would you work to improve transparency on issuing contracts, hiring personnel, and preventing patronage appointments?
There are established rules and protocols regarding the state employees and I seek no major changes to the inner workings of the Treasury Department in Topeka. I am running because I will be in a unique position to help give public schooling the upgrade it has needed for many years. I intend to build a bridge between the State Board of Education and our Commissioner (whom I helped hire, Dr. Randy Watson) and the governor, whether it is Schmidt or Kelly (or even Cordell).
