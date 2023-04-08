The Emporia Gazette
FRANKLIN, MASS. — Dean College announced this week that Kaylie Esquivel of Emporia has been inducted into Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society for her academic achievements.
Phi Eta Sigma is the nation’s oldest and largest honor society for first-year college and university students in all disciplines.
Founded in 1865, Dean College is a private, residential college located in Franklin Massachusetts, 45 minutes from Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. Dean College offers baccalaureate degrees, associate degree programs, as well as a robust schedule of part-time continuing and professional education credit and certificate programs throughout the calendar year.
