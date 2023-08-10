Robert Joseph “Joe” Nevitt, 75, Gridley, Kansas, passed away Monday, August 7, 2023 at Midland Care Hospice House, Topeka, Kansas.
Robert Joseph Nevitt was born at Emporia, Kansas on March 5, 1948, the son of Thomas W. and Virgina L. (Woehlert) Nevitt. Joe married Janet “Gail” Watson in Emporia on August 22, 1992. She survives. He is also survived by his children, Robert Joseph Nevitt, Jr. (Awilda), John Pendlay (Mindy), Rex Pendlay (Mariah), Aaron Thomas Nevitt (Abigail), Shawn Michael Evertt Nevitt, and Brandi Elaine Aye; brother, Thomas W Nevitt, Jr.; and grandchildren, Dakota W. Aye (Courtney), Austin Nevitt, Dominic Nevitt, Quintin & Ellis Pendlay, and AJ and John Nevitt. He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as Betty Gibson, and Marshall Pendlay.
Joe was a welder and mechanic, employed by a number of firms including Evergreen Designs of Emporia.
He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving on active duty 15 years and in the U.S. Army National Guard for over 11 years. He was a Lifetime member of Lowry-Funston Post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion in Emporia as well as Aerie 2957, Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Funeral Services will be at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 West 15th Avenue, Emporia, Kansas on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Phyllis Stutzman of the church. Interment will be in Chicago Mound Cemetery, southeast of Emporia. Military Honors will be presented by Lowry-Funston Post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church
A memorial has been established with U.S.D. #252 Honor Flights. Contributions may be sent to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801, which is assisting with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.