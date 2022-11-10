MT Networks has been awarded a $2,581,932 grant announced recently by Gov. Laura Kelly. The grant will go towards expanding fiber into areas of Rural Kansas who do not currently have access to broadband and help Kelley deliver her goal of “giving every Kansan a connection to the world.”
MT Networks is one of seven recipients of this first round of grant money, and they are thrilled to have received assistance. The grant money will be used to help their customers in Coffey County as they are in critical need of fiber optic services.
Currently MT Networks has wireless internet services in Burlington, New Strawn, Gridley and LeRoy and this grant will help them expand their services into other parts of Coffey County. Since opening their branch in Burlington, they have been expanding their services further and further into the Coffey County area.
This grant will help them bury fiber to the premises within the city limits of Waverly and along the north side of Old Highway 50 between Waverly and Lebo.
“With this project there will be a potential to connect more than 326 homes and businesses in Coffey County,” said MT Networks President Diantha Stutesman.
Stutesman said their company is excited to start the project and expect to have it completed by 2024.
“We would like to thank the State of Kansas for recognizing the critical need to provide quality broadband service to Rural America,” she said. “We appreciate the confidence the committee has bestowed upon us to bring opportunities to our neighbors.”
(0) comments
