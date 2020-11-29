Joanna Miller, club reporter
The monthly meeting of the Riverside 4-H club was held on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Miller Methodist Church and was called to order by club President Mason Gibson. John Pringle led the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H pledge. Roll call was “What animal would you like to ride?” Eighteen members and two leaders were present. The reports of officers were given. Club leaders Mandy Gibson and Michelle Pringle reminded 4-Hers about the pumpkin bread meeting and told members to sign up for bell-ringing at Dillons on Dec. 5. This year the program book will be on Facebook and printed. They asked for project leaders to sign up. Leah Miller told the club that 4-H Sunday will be rescheduled. The club talked about the Christmas party and Angel Tree shopping and decided that a leader will buy the gifts and bring them to the party to wrap. The club decided instead of tie-dye t-shirts that they would do a black t-shirt with white vinyl. Leo DeDonder gave a parliamentarian talk about making motions. The new communication leader, Melissa Sattler, gave a presentation about ways to communicate and being an active listener. Cade Miller brought his cat, Pineapple, to share with the club. Next, Andi DeDonder shared about the placemat she had made. Joanna Miller demonstrated how to add fringe to a bookmark. For the song, Rebekah Reed led the club in singing “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.” Alex Jenkins led them in a game of “Simon Says.” The meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be the Christmas party on Dec. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.