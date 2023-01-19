One local family is doing their part to bring the Chiefs Kingdom to Emporia, adorning their home and lawn with all sorts of Chiefs paraphernalia.
Ed McDowell, who lives at 1614 E. Wilman Ct., said he’s a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan who’s had season tickets for the past 17 years. Because of that, he’s collected a lot of Chiefs gear.
What he doesn’t get for being a ticket holder, he can make himself.
“I’ve made a lot of the stuff you see out here,” McDowell said of his decorations.
McDowell said he expects the Chiefs to trounce the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, and he fully expects another Super Bowl appearance.
“Oh, we’ll make it,” he said. “I’m just tired of playing the Bengals.”
The Chiefs hit the field at Arrowhead Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday for the divisional playoffs.
