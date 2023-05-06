Saving money can be hard, but there are simple ways to cut back on everyday spending that can start adding up at the end of each month.
While it’s easy to spend your check on daily needs like utilities or entertainment, saving for your short- and long-term needs can be hard.
So how much should you save, and what should you be saving it for? While there is no single answer, experts suggest between 10% and 20% of your take-home pay. That means if you earn $40,000 a year, saving 20% would equal $8,000, or about $667 a month.
And that savings should be for things like retirement, building an emergency fund and your discretionary needs.
To get started, you should set saving goals. Will you be buying a house, car or new appliances? What about a vacation or holiday gifts? And don’t forget retirement.
Saving Money Ideas
Turn your thermostat up a bit in the summer or down in the winter.
Turn off lights and appliances when you leave home or aren’t in a room.
Look for things that are on sale at the grocery store. And use coupons or buy store brands to reduce costs.
No matter where you go, stick to your shopping list to avoid impulse buys.
Consider cutting back on the number of times you eat out, or order water with your meal instead of a cocktail or two.
You probably don’t need to buy a $5 cup of coffee every day.
Ask yourself if you really need to pay more than $100 a month or more for TV.
Buy used – such as cars or clothing – when possible.
If you need to buy new, shop sales and don’t pay full price.
If you buy a car, choose one without a ton of costly options and that is fuel-efficient.
Find free things to do – whether it’s a concert or a day at a museum. Having fun doesn’t have to cost money.
Make it challenging by putting your newfound savings into an account where you can earn interest, and try not to touch it until you reach your savings goal.
And on occasion, once you get to where your savings are starting to make a noticeable difference, give yourself a treat, such as a night out. You’ll deserve it for making saving a part of your daily routine!
It’s time to Automate Your Savings
Automation makes things easier, so how about using it to save money?
Think about it in three steps: Assessing, assigning and automating.
ASSESSING means taking a look at your income, your expenses, and your goals. In the best of all worlds, you’re making more than you owe and you can put that extra money into some type of savings account that can help your money grow.
ASSIGNING is figuring out how to save your money to meet those goals.
AUTOMATING means setting up regular transfers of money into your accounts so you don’t have to think about it each time you get a paycheck. It’s a hands-off way to make savings a habit.
Ask your employer about setting up an automatic deposit of your paycheck. Once that’s done, each time you get paid the money will automatically go into your account.
Automation makes savings a habit you won’t have to think about.
Other Savings Tips
Retirement might seem a long ways off, but you’re going to need money when you quit working. If your employer offers a retirement plan like a 401(k) you should participate and contribute what you can, especially if they offer matching funds. This money is usually invested in things like mutual funds with the potential to grow over time.
An emergency fund is just what it sounds like – an account at your financial institution to cover you in case of an emergency such as a job loss or an unexpected expense. Experts suggest you have enough to see you through 3 to 6 months.
Discretionary savings would be for things like the down payment for a house or a vacation.
A financial advisor can help suggest ways to meet your savings needs and can recommend a range of investments from interest-bearing checking or savings options to investments such as your work retirement plan or IRAs that earn money over time through investments.
If saving isn’t part of your routine yet, talk with a financial professional about the best way to get started. You’ll be glad you did.
As always, we are here to help you have financial success. Feel free to contact ESB Financial by visiting our website at esbfinancial.com or giving us a call at 620-342-3454.
