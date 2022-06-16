Bloom House Youth Services, located at 301 W. 11th Ave. in Emporia, will soon be offering a grief group session every Wednesday afternoon for youth ages 14 - 17.
On June 22, Bloom House will begin hosting grief group sessions to help youth work through issues with their peers and with the help of trained art therapists.
“The curriculum is going to be very flexible,” Carolee Conway, an art therapist at Bloom House, said. “We wanted to make sure that if somebody comes two or three weeks from now that they’re not like, ‘Oh, sorry, we’re too far along, you can’t join.’ So we’ll make sure that every single group session is, you know, available for everyone.”
Each session is led by an art therapist, who will help youth with different projects based on the theme of the day.
“It’s not necessarily going to be like a big massive work of art, but it might be something simple like you know, a votive [candle] that has, you know, meaningful phrases or images on it that they can light in memory of things that they’ve lost, or people that they’ve lost,” Conway said. “Little things like that are kind of fun to make and help us kind of talk about what we’re going through at the same time.”
The group will meet from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, before Bloom House’s Wellness Wednesday activities. Conway said you don’t have to attend both the grief group and wellness activities, but that youth are welcome to participate in both if they like.
“We just thought that they went well together, as far as you know, having people come together and we’ll talk about some kind of tough stuff and then afterward there’s another group that kind of builds you back up and we have a lot of fun,” Conway said.
Wellness Wednesday activities are also focused on mental health wellness and geared toward youth older than 14 but not yet 18.
“We do a lot of really fun activities there as well,” Conway said. “They do a journal about coping skills and they just have a lot of different, more upbeat, energetic types of activities. And then there’s food because we always try to have, you know, food available for the people that come and it’s just, it’s a good night.”
