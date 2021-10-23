The Emporia Gazette
Sallie Magazine 2021 will be showing up in mailboxes as soon as this weekend.
Revealed digitally on The Gazette’s Facebook page earlier this week, Ashley Walker presented this year’s much-anticipated cover.
“Every year we say it’s the best edition yet,” Walker said. “And we are in our ninth year this year and we are still saying it: ‘It’s the best edition yet.’”
This year’s cover features Sherry Willard of Emporia, the first female Command Chief at the 190th Air Refueling Wing. From flight medical specialist to Wing Command Chief, Willard has risen in the ranks of the military to the highest position as an enlisted serviceman at the 190th Air Refueling Wing.
“It’s such a great story,” Walker said. “We loved learning about Sherry’s journey to Command Chief and the extraordinary responsibilities she has with the Air Refueling Wing.
“We just don’t meet many women in her position and Sallie was the ideal place to tell her story.”
Tracy Whipple is also featured in Sallie this year. A local artist who designs mosaics out of discarded glass and old window panes, she uses her art to show people that even in brokenness, beauty is possible.
The story of Jessica Symmonds, owner and operator of Gourmet to Go Catering, is featured, as well, in Sallie 2021. A business born out of a dream, Symmonds has conquered a lot of challenges to make Gourmet to Go the business it is today.
Lindsay Smith, founder of Radical Life, is another local woman featured in this year’s edition.
Radical Life is a program that helps keep families from losing their children to the foster care system. Through a three-phase program, Radical Life teaches families healthy habits, patterns and practices for a more productive and stable livelihood.
“I love Lindsay’s story,” Walker said. “It’s just exactly what Sallie is all about. She saw a need in our community and did something about it.”
Sallie Magazine is delivered free to every household in Emporia, something unusual for publications of this size and scope, said Walker.
“We are very committed to providing Sallie at no charge to local readers,” she said. “This magazine is about our community, our town and specifically the women in the Emporia area who are making this a great place to live.
“But the only way we can do that is with the support of the local business community. We are so thankful for our advertisers who believe in the publication and choose to support it. We could not do it without them.”
Sallie Magazine has won Best Magazine in Kansas multiple times over the last nine years and has a circulation of more than 14,000 issues annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.