A garage fire was reported at 1419 Rural St, Saturday afternoon. The Emporia Fire Department was on the scene. We will have more information as it is available.
Garage fire reported Saturday
- By The Emporia Gazette
- Updated
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
