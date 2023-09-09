EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
F Madison fire personnel, who worked diligently for six hours to fight back 120 acres of grass fires north of Madison on Tuesday. Thank you for keeping our community safe!
F Earl Wagner, owner of Olpe’s Earl’s Machine Clinic, who closed down his shop of 57 years this weekend. Enjoy retirement, Earl!
F Susan Brinkman, who was named as the first executive director for the Southwick House. The Southwick House will be a much-needed resource back to women in need of shelter in Emporia. Thank you for your contribution, Susan!
F Community Corrections Director Steve Willis, who announced his resignation Thursday. Willis has helped the county through a necessary overhaul of the corrections department over the past eight years. Best of luck in your future endeavors, Steve!
F Purrfect Paws Grooming and Flex Line Disc Golf, which announced their grand opening in a joint location, set for Monday. Dogs and disc golf — what’s not to like?
F The Chase County Junior-Senior High School football team, who helped out Strong City’s Palenske Ranch to cover its silage in a unique fundraiser last week.
F Emporia High School gymnastics, volleyball, golf, tennis, soccer and football, who all had a busy week as fall sports kick off in Emporia. Way to go, Spartans!
Shayla Gaulding
Reporter
