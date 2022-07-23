MATFIELD GREEN — The National Day of the Cowboy is dedicated to preserving America’s cowboy culture and pioneer heritage. We are honoring cowhands of yesterday and today with a celebration this today, July 23, at Pioneer Bluffs.
The day begins at 1 p.m. with a Prairie Talk about branding cattle, by Mariah Louderback of the Kansas Department of Agriculture. Louderback will share the history and purpose of brands.
It is said a cowhand “rides for the brand.” Branding irons from the Flint Hills and Texas, and their stories, will be on display throughout the afternoon. This is the closing of the “Irons in the Fire” exhibit, which has been a collaborative project of the Chase County Chamber, Chase County Historical Society, Flint Hills Rodeo, National Ranching Heritage Center of Lubbock, and Pioneer Bluffs. It is sponsored by Porter Cattle Co.
A variety of activities will be held from 2 - 5 p.m., including games for children and a branding demonstration.
Young cowpokes will enjoy a cowpie toss, designing their own brand, making rope with Derrick Doty, creating a cowboy hat, taking a virtual trail ride, and more.
Brands will be burned on 100-year-old barn wood in a demonstration of branding. You are invited to bring your branding iron or a sketch of your brand. If you would like a keepsake of a brand, bring a board. “A brand is important on the ranch,” said cowboy and rancher, Dennis Hague. “We are proud of our brands; they represent who we are.” Hague, who will lead the branding demonstration, manages the Sauble Ranch, the oldest continuously operating Kansas family ranch. This project will create an exhibit at Pioneer Bluffs of brands used in the Flint Hills.
At 2 p.m. the workaday world of the cowboy will be shared through Cowboy Poetry. First will be award winning poet, Scott Wiswell, followed at 2:30 p.m. by Kansas’ own Poet Lariat, Ron Wilson.
The History of Cowboy Music will be explored in a book talk by Orin Friesen at 3 p.m. Friesen will discuss the rich history of music in Kansas and highlight songs and performers from the early days to the present.
At 4:15 p.m. will be a music performance by the Flint Hills’ own cowboy, Jeff Davidson.
The Tallgrass Express presents music from the Flint Hills at 5:15 p.m.
The day wraps up with a cowboy chili feed at 6:15 p.m. Chili, fixins’, and desserts provided by our volunteers, donations appreciated.
Reservations requested, but not required. For reservations or additional information, contact Lynn Smith at lynn@pioneerbluffs.org or (620) 753-3484. Details can be found on our website or the Pioneer Bluffs Facebook event page.
