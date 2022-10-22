MADISON — It was a short one in Madison Friday night. Some stakes were involved in the truncated affair, like the opportunity to host a first-round playoff game. Chase County High School will be hosting, and Madison High School traveling.
The 2022 matchup was nothing like the 2021 version, where Madison pulled out a 66-50 victory. Chase County upended and shut out the Madison Bulldogs in one half of play yesterday evening, 64-0. Madison finishes the regular season 5-3.
The absence of Madison’s explosive running back/quarterback Bryson Turner was more than noticeable. They missed his massive offensive production. If a team comprised one player, perhaps Turner would be it. Chase County didn’t waste time, striking right away. Quarterback Mitch Budke ripped off a 34-yard run for a touchdown with a successful Chase County two-point conversion. Chase County’s run-heavy offense — only two passes were attempted in the contest — quickly pounded it in again, increasing its lead to 16-0.
And Madison paid dearly for early mistakes. They fumbled three times in the first quarter. Chase County converted all of the fumbles into TDs. On the first fumble, it appeared Madison quarterback Hayden Helm had the ball stripped from his grasp, and Budke scooped it up in stride, scampering into the end zone for Chase County’s third score.
The tandem of Budke and Brock Griffin tag-teamed the Madison defense all night, amassing 265 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Chase County’s team speed on defense was also a factor. It controlled line play, contained the edge well and made plays sideline to sideline.
“Our defense held them to 68 total yards,” said Chase County head coach Brody Vandegrift in a text message.
At the end of the half, Chase County had its longest play of the night, a 73-yard run by Wyatt Griffin. A Luke Budke TD preceded it but was called back due to a holding infraction. Brock Griffin scored a few minutes before Wyatt in the second quarter on a 35-yard run. Budke opened the quarter with a 20-yard score and concluded the first quarter with TD rushes of six and 30 yards.
“We are playing good football at the right time of year,” VanDegrift said.
Indeed they are. Chase County takes its 7-1 record into the postseason next week, where it appears they’ll be playing Sedan High School. Madison will likely face Oswego High School in the opening round of the playoffs.
Box score
Chase County 36 28 64
Madison 0 0 0
RUSHING
Chase County: M. Budke 12-171-4, B. Griffin 10-94-1, W. Griffin 1-73-1.
