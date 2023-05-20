EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
Marina Goza, who took a stance in honor of her sister, Emily, to standardize the Emporia Public School response to student deaths. Every family should receive equal support when a student passes away and Marina has handled the topic with tact and compassion.
Six-time Unbound Gravel finisher and gravel cycling icon Yuri Hauswald and Mid South Gravel co-owner Bobby Wintle, who recently joined Tim Mohn as part-owners of Gravel City Adventure and Supply Co., now Merchant Cycles. And former co-owner, LeLan Dains, who is moving on to exciting new projects and to spend more time with his family.
Sheldon Davis, Alicia Stevens and Johnny Gasca, who graduated from the 5th Judicial District Drug Court on Wednesday. You all have worked so hard and have so far to go. We wish you the best of luck and congratulations on this amazing accomplishment!
The Emporia Animal Shelter, who took in 14 cats and three dogs who had been rescued from an abandoned storage unit this week. The shelter is over capacity and will need some great animal parents to help foster or adopt these fur babies — you got this, Emporia!
Emporia boys golf team and Emporia and area high school track and field athletes for qualifying for state.
Emporia State’s Brooks Lowe, Travis Morrison, Alyssa Conway and Megan McManis for qualifying for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
And all of the local graduates who earned degrees this month — go out and do great things!
