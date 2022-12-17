Hard work and dedication paid off for members of the football team as post season honors started rolling out with nine Bulldogs honored both locally and at the state level.
Senior Bryson Turner has been a force to be reckoned with on the field for Madison over the last few years and has been the driving force behind the Bulldogs offense. Turner’s biggest honor this year was being named as one of the finalists for Sports in Kansas Offensive Player of The Year finalist.
The Bulldogs finished with a 6-4 record after fighting through injuries for most of the season. Even through adversity, their goals and motivation never wavered during the injuries and the toughness of the team was rewarded greatly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.