EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
Village Elementary School physical education teacher Andy Battenfield, who was selected as this year’s Emporia Master Teacher. He has taught for 19 years total and at Village since 2011. Thanks for helping kids learn that they can take care of their physical health and have fun at the same time.
The Emporia Hot Flashes granny basketball team, for taking third place at the Kansas Senior Games. You’re representing Emporia wonderfully, and you’re doing it with impeccable style.
The North Lyon County Veterans Memorial Project, which raised more than $5,000 during its Saturday memorial for the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Our veterans face so many challenges and we appreciate you stepping up to help.
The United Way of the Flint Hills, for holding its second annual drive-thru food drive on Tuesday and collecting around 1,400 pounds of donations. And a special thanks to everyone who donated their time, money and energy to help others in our community.
The Emporia High girls golf team, for getting off to one of its best starts in school history. Keep making us proud!
Zach DeLoach
Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.