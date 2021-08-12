There's a new chef in town- and he’s baking up some of the best prairie bread in the Flint Hills.
Chef Stan’s Place, at 225 Church St. in Strong City, is open from 11-3 on Sunday.
Brunch is served in a former church and schoolhouse built in 1905 renovated by Owner/Chef Stan Lerner. Lerner works the kitchen as the sole chef of the restaurant and manages a small staff. The quaint building sits at the end of a gravel road, and looks out at views of soybean fields with the train tracks in the near distance.
The blue skies and fields can be seen for miles through the newly added windows in the restaurant. Sitting down at the table is like coming home to the Flint Hills over a meal with an old friend. The menu is a simple farm to table concept with soup, salad, grilled cheese, egg salad, quiche, pulled chicken and lemon tarts and magic cookie bars for dessert. For a more filling option, one guest favorite is the pulled chicken that comes on prairie bread and is topped with coleslaw. The soft, chewy and wholesome taste of the bread complements the crunchy slaw with tender chicken. The quiche is a delightful combination of greek flavors, cooked to perfection throughout.
The simplicity of the food complements the space- open and traditional.
“I know we all carry our screens with us, but I wanted it to be like, what I call a rural retreat,” he said. “Just get away from the city, town and even a little bit of a dirt road- you know what a little bit of gravel road never hurt anybody. And it gets people off the beaten path a little bit.”
This rural retreat has plenty of sights- and fun- to take in.
Lerner had a patio built on the restaurant, which overlooks peaceful scenes of green fields, all while kicking back in a rocking chair. Kids and adults alike can enjoy playing horseshoes in the yard.
“As somebody who loves to cook, I’ve always wanted to work in an environment like this and it has been my dream.” he said. “When you explain it to people in just words it's one thing but when you actually come out here I think you feel it more, like ‘Oh I get this;’ there’s food and chit chat, you can chat and have a nice conversation here and not be distracted by a whole lot other than the train going by.”
The Story of the Perfect Quiche
“I fell in love with quiche later in life,” Lerner said. “Because there was a book when I was born, “Real Men Don’t Eat Quiche.” It was a joke when I was growing up but you know how with every joke you take it a little seriously.”
Lerner’s friend writer Sam Kaplan took him to Santa Monica, California to his favorite French restaurant to try the quiche and lemon tart.
“I got hooked every Sunday on onion quiche and lemon tart,” he said. The restaurant eventually closed and Lerner didn’t get the quiche recipe. He spent the next two years trying to perfect the onion quiche. Lerner served the quiche at his Winfield restaurant Chef’s Table and got a few requests for quiche with spinach- until he got a very special customer named Milton Konstantinidis- a regular who asked Lerner if he ever thought about making a greek quiche. He suggested using feta in the quiche and the two collaborated to come up with feta, gruyere, spinach and sun dried tomatoes.
“This is a wacky idea- feta in a quiche- but I said let me make one tonight and if I think it's edible I’ll call you guys tomorrow and tell you what I think. So, I made it, and I’m not patting myself on the back because it wasn’t my idea, but I made it and cooled it and said ‘Oh my god that’s the best quiche I’ve ever had in my life.’”
The quiche crust is a butter crust made by hand, making it flaky and not tough.
“So that’s the story,” Lerner said. “So once I called him, he brought the whole clan and they all had the quiche and everyone agreed that it had got the approval- that we had developed something new. It’s been three or four years ago now and we became known for quiche and I’ve been making it ever since.”
Prairie Bread on the Prairie
The egg salad and pulled chicken get wrapped in the prairie bread. Lerner makes it in the skillet and dutch burner. The next day to make the bread pliable, he warms the bread. In his small kitchen, he can make enough food for 30 people.
“My dream for here was to make prairie bread on the prairie,” he said.
Lerner has friends in Claremore, Oklahoma, who built a cabin outside of Lake Claremore where he got his starter from. On a cozy winter day next to a wood burning stove, friends Mike and Jan Fellman fed Lerner his first prairie bread.
“In the old days to make bread you had to have a starter,” Lerner said. “It’s like having a pet, you have to feed it.”
Lerner has a sour starter- it looks goopy and watery- and is fermented flour. Starters have flour, sugar, and yeast when made from scratch. The starter sits without turning into bread, and the starters last over decades when continually fed. The starter eats the flour when flour and water is added. Lerner takes a cup of it and adds it to the dough he's about to make, adding water, sugar and salt. The starter is from a batch that is 200 years old.
“They’ve been feeding it for hundreds of years,” he said. “It’ll always have the flavor of what it started with if you handle it correctly. You can get a starter to give your bread a flavor that is inherent to that starter. At first it looks like naan bread or pita bread or a tortilla, but once you have it in your hand it’s way thicker and has more elasticity. If you keep it pliable and roll it up, it has this incredible flavor.”
